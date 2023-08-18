GREEN ISLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Brooklyn man has pled guilty to multiple gun charges, according to the Department of Justice. Burlington Nieuenkirk, age 46, confessed on August 17 to illegally possessing three loaded firearms as a felon.

Nieuenkirk admitted that on April 30, 2020, while at a residence in Green Island, he knowingly was in possession of three loaded pistols, one of which had been reported stolen. A previous felony conviction for robbery prevented Nieuenkirk from legally owning firearms in New York.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Albany County District Attorney’s Office. Nieuenkirk faces up to 10 years in prison, as well as a fine of up to $250,000 and a term of post-imprisonment supervised release of up to 3 years when he is sentenced on December 11.