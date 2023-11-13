TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 33-year-old male from Brooklyn who led police on a sixteen-mile pursuit on November 6 is in custody. Melquan L. Jordan was arrested at the Saugerties Town Court on November 8, when he was appearing on an unrelated criminal matter.

State Police reportedly tried to stop a vehicle on State Route 40 in Easton on the morning of November 6. The driver failed to comply and led officers on a chase that ended in Troy.

The driver, later identified as Jordan, drove onto the Uncle Sam Bikeway. Police say Jordan fled the moving car on foot, and the car struck a marked Troop vehicle and stopped.

Officers located bags containing controlled substances and felony-weight narcotics that Jordan had reportedly dropped while fleeing. Police were unable to locate Jordan in the surrounding area.

Jordan was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, criminal mischief in the second degree, fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle in the third degree, and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. He was arraigned and remanded to the Rensselaer County Correctional Facility.