RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Brooklyn man has been sentenced to three years in prison for drug distribution in the Rutland area. Olayinka Babatunde (a.k.a. “Tom”), 23, will also serve a three-year term of supervised release after pleading guilty to fentanyl distribution. Babatunde’s three-year sentence will be served concurrently with his state sentence in New York for second-degree attempted murder, to which he previously pleaded guilty and agreed to an eight-year sentence.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Vermont, court records claim that on January 29, 2020 law enforcement executed a search warrant at 8 Sheldon Place in Rutland, Vermont. Records show that Babatunde, along with another Brooklyn man, used the residence to distribute drugs in the Rutland area. Law enforcement say they seized 9 grams of fentanyl, 57 grams of cocaine base, and 50 grams of cocaine in an upstairs bathroom.

Law enforcement also says they seized a loaded .22 caliber revolver and $13,050 of drug proceeds. The other Brooklyn man was previously sentenced to 4 years for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine base and cocaine.