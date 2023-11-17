TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Brooklyn man was found guilty of multiple charges after being arrested in October 2022 for possession of cocaine and having over $14,000 in cash. Zachary Jonas, 38, will be sentenced in January.

Around 5:20 p.m. on October 11, 2022, troopers spotted a car wanted by the Bennington Police Department for an alleged crime in their jurisdiction. They pulled the car over on Cooksboro Road in Brunswick and identified the driver as Jonas.

State police detained Jonas for the initial charges in Vermont, and police say he consented to a search of his car. That’s how troopers said they found a large amount of unspecified drugs and money. Jonas now faces a maximum of 17 years in prison.

“I want to thank the New York State Police and the Bennington Police Department for their work to assemble all of the pertinent evidence needed in order to bring this case to verdict,” said District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly.