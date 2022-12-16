HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police arrested Anahis Holguin, 24 of Bronx on December 15. Holguin was allegedly involved in receiving money from a phone scam in 2021.

On December 10, 2021 around 6:30 p.m. troopers got a complaint from a Halfmoon resident reporting they were a victim of a phone scam. After an investigation, police found the victim was contacted via phone and advised their family member was in legal trouble. Police report the caller requested over $9,000 be transferred to a specific account to assist with legal costs. Police found out that Holguin directly received the money on her bank account.

Charges

Third degree grand larceny

According to police, Holguin Surrendered herself to SP Clifton Park for processing. She was arraigned at the Clifton Park Town Court and released on her own recognizance.