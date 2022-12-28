ULSTER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two Bronx men were arrested following a months-long investigation by the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office and several other agencies. Mario Rodriguez, 22, and Eric Rodriguez, 27, face multiple charges after a string of larcenies.

During the overnight hours of October 26 into October 27, multiple larcenies were reported from vehicles to several police agencies in the towns of Wawarsing, Rochester, and Shawangunk. Detectives from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the series of larcenies.

The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office says that they quickly noticed these larcenies were connected to other crimes including the larceny of vehicles themselves in Rosendale, New Paltz, and other cities outside of Ulster County. Deputies say one of the items reported stolen was a firearm that was stolen from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies say the officer assigned to the firearm was suspended for 30 days as a result.

Police say that in late November, they pulled over Mario Rodriguez, 22, of the Bronx, after allegedly crashing a stolen vehicle after a high-speed pursuit. Detectives say they were able to link Rodriguez to the larcenies from Wawarsing, Lloyd, and Rosendale.

Mario Rodriguez Charges:

Fourth-degree grand larceny (three counts)

Petit-larceny (three counts)

In mid-December, the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a Bronx residence along with members of the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force and the New York City Police Department. Deputies say a stolen car from Lloyd was recovered, as well as other undisclosed items from Ulster County larcenies. Police arrested Eric Rodriguez, 27, of the Bronx.

Eric Rodriguez Charges: