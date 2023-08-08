ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, Gilberto Velasquez, 38, of the Bronx, was sentenced to 70 months in prison. Velasquez pled guilty to conspiring to traffic heroin and fentanyl from New York City to the Capital Region and for distributing heroin.

Velasquez admitted to selling quantities of heroin bags and fentanyl-laced pills to customers in the Capital Region. “Runners” transported the controlled substances via commercial bus lines. 89 grams of heroin and 10 grams of fentanyl were trafficked from New York City to the Capital Region.

Velasquez was on parole from a state prison term at that time. In addition to the prison sentence, Velasquez was ordered to serve a 3-year term of supervised release.