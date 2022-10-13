AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Bronx man was arrested in Amsterdam on Tuesday. Jevon Giles, 27, allegedly stole over $4,400 from the Amsterdam Walmart.

Near 5 p.m., troopers responded to a report of someone stealing from the Amsterdam Walmart. Once they arrived, troopers found someone in the parking lot—later identified as Giles—who they said fit the suspect’s description

Police said that Giles allegedly tried to run before being caught and taken into custody. They allege that he stole over $4,400 in merchandise from the store. Police said that they recovered everything he’d stolen.

Giles was taken to the Fonda police department for processing. He was issued an appearance ticket to return to the Amsterdam Town Court on October 27.

Charges: