NORTHAMPTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Broadalbin man has been arrested after allegedly entering a home and assaulting one of the residents. New York State Police said Austin Conklin, 24, was arrested on May 21.

Around 9:15 p.m. on May 20, police responded to a report of an assault at a home in Northampton. Conklin is accused of entering the home without permission and getting into a fight with one of the occupants. During the fight, police said Conklin injured the victim and damaged their property.

Conklin is also accused of sending the victim threats on social media. Police said they were known to each other before the incident happened.

Charges

Second-degree burglary (felony)

Third-degree assault (misdemeanor)

Fourth-degree criminal mischief (misdemeanor)

Second-degree aggravated harassment (misdemeanor)

Trespass (violation)

Conklin was arraigned in Mayfield Town Court. He was remanded to the Fulton County Jail in lieu of $2,500 bail or $5,000 bond.