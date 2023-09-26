ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Broadalbin man was arrested on Friday following an investigation by the Fulton County Probation Department and Troop G Computer Crimes Unit. Edward Hurst, 25, was arrested on a warrant.

New York State Police say the investigation stemmed from a probation violation. Hurst is accused of possessing images of child sexual exploitation.

Charges:

Possession of a sexual performance by a child

Hurst was arrested at the Fulton County Court and taken to Mayfield State Police for processing. He was arraigned at the Fulton County Court and remanded to the Fulton County Correctional Facility without bail.