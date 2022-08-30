BROADALBIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police arrested Robert G. Terrell. 37, of Broadalbin, on August 24 for multiple felonies. Terrell was allegedly involved in a catalytic converter theft earlier in the month that led to his arrest.

On August 3, state police were notified of a catalytic converter theft from a parked car at a service center in Broadalbin. After an investigation, police carried out a search warrant at Terrell’s home.

During the search, police found Terrell had stolen property from multiple recent thefts, an illegal high-capacity firearm magazine, drugs, and items containing drug residue.

Charges

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (felony)

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (felony)

Third-degree grand larceny (felony)

Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property (felony)

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor)

Terrell was transported to SP Mayfield for processing. He was arraigned at Broadalbin Town Court and remanded to the Futon County Correctional Facility without bail. Additional charges are expected.