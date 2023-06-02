DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Delmar man was arrested on Friday for allegedly providing false information in a written statement during an investigation into the structure fire at Equinox Court in Delmar. Juan Miranda, 35, is charged with making a false written statement to police.

Bethlehem Police say an investigation into the fire revealed Miranda was smoking a marijuana cigarette in the courtyard near buildings number nine and number 11 at Equinox Court, resulting in the ignition of dried lawn debris. Due to the dry conditions, the fire spread rapidly, causing both buildings to become fully involved.

Miranda was processed and released on an appearance ticket to return to the Town of Bethlehem Court on June 20 at 4 p.m.