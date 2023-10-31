DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Delanson woman was arrested after she and an accomplice forcibly stole a car from someone at the CVS in Delmar. Betsy Jablonski, 39, faces a slew of charges, as police continue to pursue her accomplice.

On Wednesday, October 25, police were called to the CVS at 260 Delaware Avenue in Delmar for reports of a larceny in progress. Police say the larceny escalated to a robbery when Jablonski and her accomplice forcibly stole a car from someone at the store.

Police tried to stop the car but the car refused. Eventually, the car pulled over near Exit 24 on the Thruway and both Jablonski and the passenger fled on foot. Police found Jablonski in a wooded area and took her into custody. She was taken to Albany Medical Center for minor injuries.

Charges:

Second-degree robbery

Third-degree grand larceny

Fourth-degree conspiracy

Third-degree criminal mischief

Sixth-degree conspiracy

Unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle

Petit larceny

Reckless driving

Aggravated unlicensed driving

Several other vehicle and traffic law violations

Jablonski was arraigned by Honorable Kirby and remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond. A preliminary hearing was set for Tuesday. Police say Jablonski had six active warrants at the time of the arrest. Her accomplice has yet to be identified at this time.