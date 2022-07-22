GREENFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Saratoga County man has been arrested after police said he was in possession of child pornography. Ryan Surprenant, of Greenfield, was charged with Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child and Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child.

The 34-year-old is accused of possessing and promoting images of child sexual exploitation online. He was arraigned and sent to the Saratoga County Jail in lieu of bail.

Police said Surprenant has volunteered as an instructor for the Boy Scouts of America and had direct contact with youth in his community. Anyone with information is asked to email New York State Police at Crimetips@troopers.ny.gov.