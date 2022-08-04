WATERBURY, Vt. (NEWS10) – The Vermont State Police are investigating several bomb threats made across the state on Wednesday. Police said they received more than seven reports of explosive devices and suspicious items at several colleges. No devices were found, and the reports appear to be unfounded, police said.

The threats are similar to ones that have been reported nationwide since June, with the most recent coming from New Hampshire earlier this week. The FBI is involved and working with local police.

The Vermont State Police Bomb Squad is aware of the issue. They have been speaking with first responders.

Anyone who gets a bomb threat call is asked to record the call, gather information such as telephone numbers and IP addresses, note the caller’s vocal characteristics such as tone and accent, document exactly what the caller says, and report this all to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police in Williston at (802) 878-7111. If you wish to stay anonymous, tips can also be submitted online.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.