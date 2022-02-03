Body found on side of road in Danby

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Trending on NEWS10

Vermont State Police are investigating the “suspicious death” of a man whose body was found on the side of Danby Mountain Road early Thursday. First responders found the victim in an area between Scallop Drive and Currier Road at about 8:45 a.m.

Police are working to determine the identity of the victim. The body will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information that could aid investigators is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Rutland at (802) 773-9101. Tips also may be submitted online anonymously at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Trending on NEWS10

READ MORE: The Upside

An image that says The Upside

Check the latest closings and delays

CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19