EDEN, Vt. (NEWS10) — The bodies that were found in northern Vermont have been identified as two men from Massachusetts who had been reported missing. The Vermont medical examiner said the autopsies revealed both men were shot multiple times in the head.

Their deaths are being investigated as a homicide.

Jahim Solomon, 21, of Pittsfield, and Eric White, 21, of Chicopee, went missing while traveling through Vermont. State police said they disappeared under suspicious circumstances.

Police are following up with leads surrounding the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Vermont State Police.