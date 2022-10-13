GLENMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two people have been arrested after police allegedly found several weapons, including bomb-making materials, in their car. The Bethlehem Police Department said Kyle Brush, 35, of Earlton, and Rachael Thompson, 40 of Albany, were arrested in connection with the incident.

On October 10 around 10 p.m., an officer reportedly received a License Plate Reader notification that a car that just passed him with a suspended registration for no insurance. The officer then found the vehicle in the Walmart parking lot in Glenmont.

The driver, Brush, was issued traffic tickets for the suspended vehicle registration, a suspended license, and operating without insurance. Police said both he and Thompson were released from the scene.

Police said the car was searched before it was towed. Inside, officers reportedly found several illegal knives, a rifle without a serial number (ghost gun), a ballistic vest, large capacity pistol magazines, bomb-making materials, brass knuckles, throwing stars, a silencer, and an expandable baton.

Officers arrested Thompson who was found inside the Walmart. Police said she had a pistol, which is considered a ghost gun, on her when she was arrested. Brush was found shortly after on South Pearl Street in Albany and was taken into custody.

Charges for Brush

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (felony)

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (felony)

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon — ammunition feeding device (felony)

Third-degree criminal possession of an assault weapon (felony)

Third-degree criminal sale of a firearm (felony)

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon — previous conviction (felony)

Vehicle and traffic law misdemeanors

Charges for Thompson

Criminal possession of a firearm (felony)

Fifth-degree conspiracy (misdemeanor)

Brush was arraigned in the Town of Bethlehem Court and remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility in lieu of $150,000 bond or $50,000 cash. Thompson was released on an appearance ticket.

The Bethlehem Police Department was assisted by the Albany County Sheriff’s Department, the New York State Police, and Albany Police Department in this investigation.