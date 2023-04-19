BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Bethlehem man, who was arrested in July 2022, has received ten additional child pornography-related charges, according to New York State Police. Andrew Pegler, 35, was accused of possessing and promoting images of child sexual exploitation on the internet in his initial arrest.

Pegler’s initial arrest stemmed from a cyber tip received by the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. An investigation started, and a search warrant was executed at his home.

On Tuesday, Pegler was arrested on a warrant for ten additional counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child. Police say this warrant was issued on Friday, April 7, as a result of an inditement.

Pegler was arrested at the Bethlehem Town Court and was taken to Latham State Police for processing. He was then turned over to the Albany County Correctional Facility.