BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Bethlehem man has been arrested for allegedly having and promoting child pornography. The New York State Police said Andrew Pegler, 35, was arrested on July 21.

Pegler is accused of possessing and promoting images of child sexual exploitation on the internet. His arrest stemmed from a cyber tip received by the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. An investigation was then started and a search warrant was executed at his home.

Charges

Possessing a sexual performance by a child (felony)

Promoting a sexual performance by a child (felony)

Obstructing governmental administration (misdemeanor)

Resisting arrest (misdemeanor)

Pegler was arraigned in Bethlehem Town Court and remanded to Albany County Correctional Facility in lieu of $25,000 cash or $50,000 bond. If you have any information related to this investigation, you can email crimetips@troopers.ny.gov.