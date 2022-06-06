ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Bethlehem Police responded to a report of an active fire on Monday. Police say that their investigation determined the fire was intentionally started.

At approximately 11:44 a.m. on Monday, the Bethlehem Police Department received a report of an active fire on Beacon Road in Glenmont. Police say the residence was occupied by a juvenile who was able to exit safely.

Bethlehem Police Detectives and Fire Investigations say they determined the fire was intentionally started and have charged the juvenile with Arson and Criminal Mischief (Felonies). No further details are being released at this time due to this being an ongoing investigation.