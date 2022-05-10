BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Bethlehem car dealer employee has been arrested after he allegedly sold a car without giving the victim the money for it. The Albany County Sheriff’s Office said Jay Simard, 54, of Bethlehem, was arrested on May 10.

On December 22, 2021, investigators received a complaint regarding a fraudulent vehicle sale involving Car Wash Cars located on State Route 9W in Bethlehem. Police found that Simard had sold the victim’s car at auction and withheld the proceeds after promising the victim compensation for the sale of their vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office said investigators continued to work with New York State DMV Auto Theft Investigators. They then found that Simard had also falsified business records relating to the sale of the car.

Charges

Grand larceny in the third degree (felony)

Falsifying business records in the first degree (felony)

Simard was arraigned in Bethlehem Town Court and released.