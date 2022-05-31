BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Bethlehem car dealer employee has been arrested for the third time after he allegedly sold a car without giving the victim the money for it. The Albany County Sheriff’s Office said Jay Simard, 54, of Bethlehem, was arrested again on May 31.

On April 6, investigators received a complaint regarding a fraudulent vehicle sale involving Car Wash Cars located on State Route 9W in Bethlehem. Police found that Simard had sold the victim’s car at auction and withheld the proceeds after promising the victim compensation for the sale of their vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office said investigators continued to work with New York State DMV Auto Theft Investigators. They then found that Simard had also falsified business records relating to the sale of the car.

Charges

Third-degree grand larceny (felony)

First-degree falsifying business records (felony)

Second-degree scheme to defraud (misdemeanor)

This is the third time the Albany County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Simard in the last year in relation to fraudulent motor vehicle business transactions. Simard was also arrested on May 10 on grand larceny and falsifying business records charges.

Simard was arraigned in Bethlehem Town Court and released on his own recognizance. The investigation is ongoing. Any other possible victims or anyone with more information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Unit at (518) 765-2351.