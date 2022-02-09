LANESBOROUGH, Mass. (NEWS10) — A Berkshire County woman has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $1 million from her employer. The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office said Deborah Trybus, 57, of Lanesborough was sentenced to three to five years in state prison.

Charges

Six counts of larceny over $1,200 by single scheme

Six counts of forgery of check

Six counts of utter false check

Six counts of false entries into corporation records

Common and notorious thief

The Adams Police Department began investigating Trybus in 2019 for writing fraudulent checks. Police said they found that Trybus, an office manager of George Apkin and Sons, had been writing fraudulent checks from the company and depositing them into an account she had opened for herself since 2012.

“I thank the Adams Police Department for their thorough investigation into this case. Mrs. Trybus stole a significant amount of money from the Apkin family over time, and I am proud that my office held her accountable for her actions,” said District Attorney Andrea Harrington. “Small business owners place their trust in their employees and it is particularly harmful when people placed in trusted positions abuse that trust.”