BERKSHIRE COUNTY, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office is notifying locals of a scammer in the area, who is allegedly pretending to be a member of the sheriff’s office themselves. A scammer is allegedly calling people, claiming to be Sergeant Justin Smith, and telling the caller on the other end they have an arrest warrant for a failure to appear.

The Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office says they do have a Justin Smith who works at the facility, making this threat seem legitimate. However, according to deputies, Smith is not a sergeant, and anyone who receives a call is being told to hang up. Deputies are also informing the public that law enforcement would never call someone to inform them a warrant is currently in their name.