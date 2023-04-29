PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — A Berkshire County man has been sentenced for alleged drug trafficking. The Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office said Robert Jessamy was sentenced 8 to 10 years in state prison.

Jessamy surrendered for sentencing on April 26 after the court granted a stay to allow Jessamy to attend to family matters. The original sentencing date was scheduled in December 2022.

In 2017, the Berkshire County Law Enforcement Task Force began investigating an alleged drug trafficking organization in Berkshire County. Two people, Jessamy and another person, were identified as persons of interest.

After an investigation, police found that Jessamy was allegedly arranging the purchase, sale and distribution of large quantities of narcotics along with the other person. Through surveillance, police conducted a traffic stop and searched the two suspects and their vehicles.

Police allegedly found about 991.13 grams of cocaine and a backpack with $34,090 cash. Jessamy also had $2,355 cash on him and the other person had $430 cash on them.

At Jessamy’s home, investigators allegedly found several loaded guns, heroin, cocaine, oxycodone pills, digital scales, over $25,000 in cash, and other materials related to drug distribution. Law enforcement also seized bank accounts owned by Jessamy and a partner living at the home. In total, $73,944.59 was seized during the vehicle search, the search of Jessamy’s home in Pittsfield and the seized bank accounts.

Jessamy was sentenced on 10 counts including trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in heroin, possessing oxycodone with intent to distribute, illegal ownership of a firearm, among others. With the sentences running concurrently, Jessamy is set to spend at least 8 years in prison.