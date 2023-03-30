PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — A Berkshire County man has pleaded guilty to two counts of Possession of Child Pornography and one count of Dissemination. The charges stemmed from an investigation into a CyberTip.

The defendant, Dale Wilson or Hancock, asked for probation (house arrest) with conditions. On March 27, Wilson was given 10 years of probation with a suspended sentence if Wilson were to re-offend in the next ten years. Wilson’s probation conditions include: