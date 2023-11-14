OTIS, Mass. (NEWS10) — A Berkshire County man is under investigation after he was allegedly found to be in possession of child pornography. Slade Sohmer, of Otis, Mass., was charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of dimensions of child pornography.

The investigation began in June, and law enforcement seized Sohmer’s phones and multiple electronic devices in October. The Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office said its Law Enforcement Task Force has found over 1,000 pornographic images and videos on Sohmer’s devices, hundreds of which involve children. Officials said the 44-year old has produced at least one child pornographic video.

In addition, prosecutors said there are more images and videos on messaging apps. They said Sohmer sent messages to another person in 2021 to discuss the abuse of children as well as exchanging additional child pornography.

Bail was set at $100,00 cash with conditions, including no access to the internet, notifying probation of his location, and no contact with children under the age of 18.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are expected.