GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (NEWS10) — A Berkshire County man has been arrested on child pornography charges. The Great Barrington Police Department said Andrew Naventi was arrested after a search warrant was executed at his home.

On April 26, the search warrant was executed at Naventi’s home in Housatonic, a place within Great Barrington. As a result, Naventi was arrested on April 28 at a residence in Lee.

Charges

Possession of child pornography

Distribution of child pornography

Bail was set at $5,000, which Naventi reportedly posted later that day. He is scheduled to appear in Southern Berkshire District Court on May 1 for arraignment.

The investigation remains ongoing. The investigation is being conducted by the Violent Crimes Task Force assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office with assistance from the Great Barrington Police Department, Pittsfield Police Department, Hinsdale Police Department, Berkshire State Police Detective Unit, and the State Police Digital Forensics Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office.