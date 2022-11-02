BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Bennington woman was arrested on Friday for her alleged connection to the fatal shooting of Ulysses Ivey which occurred on Wednesday, October 26. Erin Wilson, 29, is charged with accessory after the fact.

Bennington Police Officers processed the crime scene into the early morning of October 27. Police report the victim, Ulysses Ivey, 39, of Bennington was pronounced dead at the scene. Elliot Russell, also known as “Face,” 46, was named a person of interest, and was taken into custody that same day. According to the Hoosick Falls Police Department, Russell was allegedly involved in a separate incident on October 22. Wilson is allegedly the girlfriend of Russell.

Wilson is being held at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility. This investigation is still ongoing.