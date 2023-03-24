SUNDERLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Bennington woman will be arraigned in Bennington County Criminal Court on Friday after police say she sold drugs to a Sunderland man, killing him. Vermont State Troopers were sent to an address in Sunderland on Dec. 10, 2021.

There, they found Bryan Hawley dead. A later investigation revealed that he had ingested a fatal combination of Fentanyl and Tramadol, allegedly supplied by Amanda Morey, 35.

After a years-long investigation, Morey was arrested Thursday. She was charged with selling or dispensing a regulated drug, with death resulting.

Vermont State Police detectives are still investigating this case, and they said additional charges are likely. If you have information that could help, call the Vermont State Police in Shaftsbury at (802) 442-5421, or leave an anonymous tip online.