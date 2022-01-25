Bennington police searching for Walmart hit-and-run suspect

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
bennington

Bennington police searching for hit-and-run suspect (Bennington PD)

Tending on NEWS10

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Bennington Police Department is searching for Grant Bentley, 41, of Bennington in connection with a hit-and-run in the Walmart parking lot. Police said Bentley’s location is currently unknown and they are actively looking for him.

On January 10, police responded to the Walmart parking lot on Northside Drive for a reported car vs. pedestrian crash. The car then fled the scene.

Police said surveillance footage showed a newer model white SUV vehicle striking an elderly woman. Investigators determined Bentley was the operator of the white Chevy Traverse involved in the crash.

Police have secured an arrest warrant out of Vermont Superior Court-Bennington Criminal Division for the charges of Leaving the Scene of a Crash-Serious Injury and Aggravated Assault. Bentley is also wanted by the Vermont Department of Corrections for a probation violation.

Anyone with information on Bentley’s whereabouts can contact the Bennington Police at (802) 442-1030 or through the Bennington Police Department website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Check the latest closings and delays

CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19