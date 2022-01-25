Bennington police searching for Walmart hit-and-run suspect

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Bennington Police Department is searching for Grant Bentley, 41, of Bennington in connection with a hit-and-run in the Walmart parking lot. Police said Bentley’s location is currently unknown and they are actively looking for him.

On January 10, police responded to the Walmart parking lot on Northside Drive for a reported car vs. pedestrian crash. The car then fled the scene.

Police said surveillance footage showed a newer model white SUV vehicle striking an elderly woman. Investigators determined Bentley was the operator of the white Chevy Traverse involved in the crash.

Police have secured an arrest warrant out of Vermont Superior Court-Bennington Criminal Division for the charges of Leaving the Scene of a Crash-Serious Injury and Aggravated Assault. Bentley is also wanted by the Vermont Department of Corrections for a probation violation.

Anyone with information on Bentley’s whereabouts can contact the Bennington Police at (802) 442-1030 or through the Bennington Police Department website.