BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Police are investigating a homicide in the town of Bennington. A 38-year-old man died in a shooting.

The incident took place around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday at 324 Pleasant St. Police said the victim was shot multiple times and was already dead when they arrived on scene.

Police are actively searching the home where the shooting took place. Chief of Police Paul Doucette told NEWS10 they have a suspect in custody, who is cooperating. They are also searching for another suspect who is believed to be armed and dangerous.

The identity of the victim is being withheld until family has been notified.