BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Bennington Police Department is investigating an alleged aggravated assault with a deadly weapon that took place on May 31. Police said one person was stabbed in the arm multiple times.

On Tuesday around 1:50 p.m., officers responded to a home on Burgess Road in Bennington for the report of two men trying to get into the home. Police said the two men left the scene before officers arrived.

Police said the people at the home were not cooperating with officers when they arrived. The people told the officers that they were not needed. The officers remained on the scene and eventually found that a person inside had been stabbed.

The officers entered the home and found the man with several stab wounds to his arm. The man was transported to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Bennington Police at (802) 442-1030 or send a tip through the Bennington Police website.