BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Bennington Police Department is searching for the man suspected of killing Patrick Mullinnex, 38, of Springfield, Vermont. Police said Raul Cardona, 28, of Springfield, Massachusetts should be considered armed and dangerous.

On August 3 around 9:15 a.m., police were called to a home on Pleasant Street for a report of a man with a gunshot wound to his chest. The victim, Mullinnex, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chief of Police Paul Doucette said they have one suspect in custody who is cooperating with their investigation. However, they are searching for Cardona, who police found to be responsible for the death of Mullinnex.

Raul Cardona, 28, of Springfield, Massachusetts (Bennington PD)

Cardona’s whereabouts are unknown at this time. Investigators believe he may have left Vermont and returned to Massachusetts. Police said they will be requesting an arrest warrant for Cardona.

During the investigation, investigators said they executed two search warrants. The Vermont State Police Crime Scene Search Team assisted the Bennington Police Department in processing the crime scene. The incident remains under investigation by Bennington Police with assistance from the Homeland Security Unit, Vermont State Police, and Bennington County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Bennington Police Department by phone at (802) 442-1030 or on the Bennington Police website.