BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Bennington Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened at the Green Mountain Power Woodford Road Substation on October 26. Police have identified a person of interest deemed armed and dangerous.

Bennington Police Officers processed the crime scene into the early morning of October 27. Police report the victim, Ulysses Ivey, 39 of Bennington was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers report the person of interest as Elliot Russell a.k.a “Face,” 46. Police report investigators are following up on all information provided by witnesses in the area of the crime scene.

Person of Interest, Elliot Russell, AKA “Face”

According to police, this is a very fluid and active investigation, and will not release any further information at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bennington Police Department at 802-442-1030 or through the Bennington Police website.