BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — The man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting turned himself into police on Monday. Raul Cardona is accused of killing a Springfield, Vt., man.

Patrick Mullinnex was found with a gunshot wound to the chest on August 3 in a Pleasant Street apartment. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The 38-year-old was also a suspect in a kidnapping and assault in Springfield, Vt. in July. It’s unclear if the two incidents are related.

Cardona, 28, of Springfield, Mass., was considered armed and dangerous after the shooting. An arrest warrant was issued before he turned himself in.

He will remain in police custody without bail until his arraignment on Tuesday. He was charged with second degree Murder.