BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Springfield man, who was arrested in connection to a fatal Bennington shooting, was arraigned on a second degree murder charge Tuesday. Raul Cardona pleaded not guilty.

The 28-year-old turned himself in to police on Monday. He is being held without bail due to his criminal history, which stems from Massachusetts and Connecticut all the way to North Carolina. Cardona faces the possibility of life behind bars.

He was told to have no contact with a witness to the crime and any family members of his alleged victim, 38-year-old Patrick Mullinnex. Mullinnex was found shot to death in a Pleasant Street apartment on August 3.

In the affidavit, Cardona and a witness told police that the two may have been involved in an alleged drug sale with the victim.