WHITE CREEK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Bennington man pleaded guilty on Monday to possessing drugs after being arrested in June after a traffic stop. Richard Bump pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

On June 21 at 1:42 p.m., state police stopped a vehicle on State Route 22 in White Creek for vehicle and traffic law violations. The driver was identified as Katie Whaley, and police determined she did not have a valid driver’s license.

Bump was identified as the passenger, and according to police, further investigation uncovered felony-weight narcotics and drug packaging inside the vehicle. Whaley and Bump were subsequently arrested.

According to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, Bump will be sentenced on January 4, 2024.