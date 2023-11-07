POWNAL, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Bennington man was arrested in connection to a 2022 break-in at the Burdick Trailer Park in Pownal, Vermont. Luzander Montoya, 37, faces multiple charges.

On December 1, 2022, police responded to the Burdick Trailer Park in Pownal, Vermont, for reports of two people breaking into an occupied dwelling with weapons. Police say during the break-in, one of the suspects struck a victim with a blunt object on the head.

The victim was later taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The suspects also stole personal items and a cell phone from a juvenile victim, preventing them from calling emergency services. At the time, Douglas Marsh, 34, of Bennington, was arrested. Police have now identified Luzander Montoya as the second suspect.

Charges:

Assault and robbery

Burglary

Unlawful restraint

Interference with access to emergency services

Montoya is currently held at the Marble Valley Correctional Facility. He is set to answer to charges at a later date.