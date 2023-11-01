PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — A Pittsfield man was arraigned after police said he attempted to meet a 14-year-old girl through Facebook for sex. James Wojtkowski, 42, was arraigned on Tuesday.

According to the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office, between April 29 and 30, Wojtkowski contacted a 14-year-old girl living in North Adams through Facebook. Wojtkowski allegedly asked the girl where she went to school, where she lived, and if she could sneak out of her house.

Wojtkowski also allegedly asked her about her sexual history and discussed performing sexual acts on her. Law enforcement says he sent nude images of himself as well. Wojtkowski arranged to meet her at a set location.

When Wojtkowski arrived, he was met by North Adams Police. Wojtkowski had been communicating with an undercover North Adams Police Officer the entire time.

Charges:

Dissemination of matter harmful to a minor

Enticing a child under 16

Wojtkowski was arraigned on Tuesday. Cash bail has been set at $25,000.