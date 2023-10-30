PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Four people were arrested in connection to a six-month-long drug trafficking investigation. Midjensky Dextra, Kieren Perkins, Ellis Staley III, and Justin Crawford each face several charges.

On Saturday, October 14, police pulled a car over on Onota Street in Pittsfield to conduct a traffic stop. Police identified the driver as Perkins with Dextra in the front passenger seat and Crawford in the back.

Police say they saw a plastic bag with an off-white rock-like substance in the back. Police asked Crawford to get out of the car and seized 50 grams of crack cocaine. At the same time, police say Crawford fled on foot but dropped his cell phone while running.

Police chased Crawford while Perkins and Dextra fled in their car. Crawford’s phone was recovered and police issued a search warrant for the device.

Arrest warrants were issued for Dextra, Perkins, and Crawford. On Wednesday, police say they pulled over Perkins on Wendell Avenue after seeing him leave a residence at 60 Elizabeth Street. Perkins was asked to step out of the vehicle and was placed under arrest for the outstanding warrant. A search warrant of the car yielded roughly 202 grams of cocaine and approximately 1,200 bags of heroin.

Police say several illegal prescription pills were also recovered as well as multiple cell phones and bags. The weight of the pills was approximately 42 grams and believed to be oxycodone.

Law enforcement says after Perkins was arrested, police returned to 60 Elizabeth Street to continue their surveillance. Around 1:10 p.m., Crawford pulled into the residence in a white Hyundai Tucson. Staley exited the Apartment and entered the Hyundai Tucson. The two drove away.

The two were pulled over on Second Street. During the stop, police say they saw an off-white rock-like substance consistent with crack cocaine in Staley’s pocket. A search of the car and two individuals ended in the recovery of approximately 44 grams of crack cocaine and approximately 100 bags of heroin. Along with the drugs, law enforcement seized a digital scale, two cell phones, and approximately $1,590 in cash.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant for 60 Elizabeth Street which resulted in the recovery of approximately $2,178, a digital scale, a money counting machine; a security camera; documents and cards with Crawford, Perkins, and Staley’s names on them; and a lease agreement with Perkins name listed as the leasing party.

Law enforcement says over 240 grams of crack cocaine was collected in this investigation, which has a street value of $20,000. Roughly 42 grams of Oxycodone/Percocet pills that have a street value of approximately $42,000 were collected, and several baggies of suspected heroin, approximately 20 grams were taken as well.

All four were taken in for processing and were arraigned. Crawford and Perkins are held on $500,000 cash bail, while Staley III and Dextra are held on $100,000 bail.