ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, a Louisiana man has been indicted on firearm charges. Rodell Patterson, 51, allegedly sold firearms to a person he knew to be a convicted felon, and unlawfully sold firearms to a resident of another state.

Patterson is accused of shipping a package with multiple handguns from Baton Rouge, LA, to the Capital Region in May 2022. Two of the firearms were recovered in Troy. If found guilty, Patterson faces a maximum term of 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of up to 3 years.