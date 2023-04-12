BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Ballston Spa resident pleaded guilty in connection to catalytic converter thefts and will face one to three years in jail, according to the Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office. Penny Richards, 48, was arrested in November 2022.

State Police received multiple complaints of catalytic converters being cut and stolen from parked vehicles at Clifton Park and Halfmoon businesses. In assistance with the Saratoga Springs Police Department, state police say their investigation revealed Trever Murphy removed and stole the parts with Richards as an aid. The damages caused were estimated to be north of $30,000.

Richards was sentenced on Wednesday after pleading guilty in February.