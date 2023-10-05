BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Ballston Spa man has been arrested following a sex crime investigation, according to State Police. Thomas Belisario, 40, is facing several charges.

The police investigation determined that Belisario allegedly made arrangements and traveled to an agreed upon location in Halfmoon to meet with what he believed to be a 12-year-old child, with the intention of sexual exploitation. The investigation was conducted by the Troop G Computer Crimes Unit, Homeland Security Investigations and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Belisario was arrested and processed at SP Clifton Park. He was charged with first-degree attempted criminal sex act and attempted use of a child in a sexual performance.

Belisario was arraigned at the Halfmoon Town Court, where he was released on his own recognizance to be supervised by the Saratoga County Probation Office. He is due back in court on October 18.