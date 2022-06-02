ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Alex A. Strivale, 30 of Ballston Spa, was arrested by New York State Police in Queensbury on Wednesday. Strivale has been charged with Criminal Possession of a Narcotic Drug 4th degree (felony) and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree (misdemeanor).

At approximately 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, State Police say they responded to a report of an unconscious person in a vehicle parked on a property off Coolidge Ave, in the town of Queensbury. A trooper arrived and woke the occupant of the vehicle and identified him as Alex Strivale, according to State Police.

Strivale allegedly backed into and damaged a wooden fence on the property and was found in possession of approximately 6.1 grams of suspected crack cocaine. He was taken into custody and transported to SP Queensbury for processing.

Strivale was arraigned in Warren County CAP Court and bail was set as $7,500 cash, $15,000 bond or $20,000 partially secured bond, say State Police. He is due in Queensbury Town Court on June 6.