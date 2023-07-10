SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Ballston Spa man is in custody following a road rage incident on I-87 in Saratoga Springs on Friday. Seth A. Labarbera, 23, is facing charges of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and menacing in the second degree.

According to the New York State Police, Troopers received a report of a driver displaying a handgun. The vehicle was located and stopped for a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation. Police identified the driver as Labarbera. Investigations determined that Labarbera brandished a handgun during a road rage incident, causing the victim to be fearful for their safety.

Labarbera was arrested and arraigned at the Wilton Town Court. He was released on his own recognizance. Ongoing investigations led to the execution of a Temporary Extreme Risk Order of Protection search order at Labarbera’s residence.

Investigators confiscated an illegally possessed handgun along with other legally owned firearms. Labarbera was arrested for criminal possession of a weapon and remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility in lieu of $1,000 cash, a $2,000 bond, or a $10,000 partially secured bond.