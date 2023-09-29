QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Ballston Spa man has been arrested following an investigation into a shoplifting incident, according to State Police. Tony Prichard, 35, is facing multiple charges.

On September 27 at 9:46 p.m., troopers responded to the Walmart in Queensbury for the report of a larceny in progress. Before police arrival, the suspect, later identified by troopers as Prichard, reportedly fled the business in a car, possessing store merchandise valued at over $1,000.

Police located the vehicle on Aviation Road and conducted a traffic stop. Prichard was then taken into custody and the stolen items were recovered.

Further investigation by troopers uncovered felony-weight narcotics and drug paraphernalia within Prichard’s car. Prichard now faces the following charges:

Charges

Three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Fourth-degree grand larceny

Four counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia

Multiple vehicle and traffic law violations

Prichard was transported to SP Queensbury for processing. He was then brought to the Warren County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.