QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Ballston Spa man has been arrested following an investigation into a shoplifting incident, according to State Police. Tony Prichard, 35, is facing multiple charges.
On September 27 at 9:46 p.m., troopers responded to the Walmart in Queensbury for the report of a larceny in progress. Before police arrival, the suspect, later identified by troopers as Prichard, reportedly fled the business in a car, possessing store merchandise valued at over $1,000.
Police located the vehicle on Aviation Road and conducted a traffic stop. Prichard was then taken into custody and the stolen items were recovered.
Further investigation by troopers uncovered felony-weight narcotics and drug paraphernalia within Prichard’s car. Prichard now faces the following charges:
Charges
- Three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
- Fourth-degree grand larceny
- Four counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
- Second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia
- Multiple vehicle and traffic law violations
Prichard was transported to SP Queensbury for processing. He was then brought to the Warren County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.