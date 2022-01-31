Ballston Spa man arrested after GPS leads police to stolen trailer

BALLSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Ballston Spa man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a trailer. New York State Police said Jon Miles, 64, of Ballston Spa was arrested for criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree, a felony.

Police said they opened an investigation on January 24 after receiving a complaint about a stolen pole trailer. The victim reported that the trailer was parked at their work yard on Route 50 in Ballston and after realizing that the vehicle was gone, they were able to track its location using a GPS unit.

Police said the trailer, valued at about $15,000, was found on a property owned by Miles in Ballston. Miles was taken into custody at his residence. He was processed and issued an appearance ticket for Ballston Town Court on February 1.