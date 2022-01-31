Ballston Spa man arrested after GPS leads police to stolen trailer

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
handcuffs generic arrest

Handcuffs

Trending on NEWS10

BALLSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Ballston Spa man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a trailer. New York State Police said Jon Miles, 64, of Ballston Spa was arrested for criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree, a felony.

Police said they opened an investigation on January 24 after receiving a complaint about a stolen pole trailer. The victim reported that the trailer was parked at their work yard on Route 50 in Ballston and after realizing that the vehicle was gone, they were able to track its location using a GPS unit.

Police said the trailer, valued at about $15,000, was found on a property owned by Miles in Ballston. Miles was taken into custody at his residence. He was processed and issued an appearance ticket for Ballston Town Court on February 1.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Trending on NEWS10

READ MORE: The Upside

An image that says The Upside

Check the latest closings and delays

CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19