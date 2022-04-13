SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A vehicle that was reported stolen out of Saratoga Springs was later located, and the man who stole it was apprehended. Joshua Salak, 35, of Ballston Spa, was charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree.

The vehicle was reported stolen around 10 a.m. Wednesday. Police spotted the car on I-87 about 20 minutes later. They stopped the car, and Salak was arrested in the Hannaford parking lot of Latham farms.

Salak was arraigned and sent to the Saratoga County Jail in lieu of bail.